Vaccine distribution expected to stimulate economic growth in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Washburn University Dean of the Business School believes expanding COVID-19 vaccinations will give the economy a boost.

David Sollars said the shutdowns and limiting access to businesses during the pandemic caused a downturn in the economy, not the disease itself.

He said the state is doing well overall with restaurants and hospitality businesses, like hotels and motels, seeing struggles. Labeled as non-big box retail sector, like mom and pops and the main street retail sectors, are probably still hurting quite a bit though.

“Other than that, things are kind of back to where they usually are. We’re just operating a whole lot differently than we did heading into 2021 on the heels of holiday season sales,” he said.

President Joe Biden’s vaccine roll out plan seems like a good idea according to Sollars as the objective to get many people vaccinated and safely reopening business is a correct move, but the legislative process can slow things down. Then, the public process regarding what to do following a decision.

“It’s hard to tell with a new president coming in and the presidents, politicians propose many things. Then they have go through a legislative process for much of what they want to accomplish,” he said. “If we go back into a big lock-down mode, obviously it’s going to have economic ramifications that are negative. From the other hand, we stay the course, we’ll probably be okay,” he said.

As well as the stock market showing they’ve discounted the fact there be any big changes that occur in Biden’s administration for the beginning periods of his presidency.

“In some ways we’ll probably end up the year about where we started the year even with the pandemic which is somewhat remarkable if you think about it,” he said.

