VA Eastern Kansas prepares to give veterans COVID-19 vaccines

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - VA Eastern Kansas is offering the COVID-19 vaccine to enrolled Veterans who are at the greatest risk for infection and severe illness based on the CDC’s guidelines. Vets will receive an auto-call from their vaccination team when they are able to offer them the vaccine. It’s important to be prepared to take that call when it comes and listen carefully to prompts. What you will hear and the options you’ll have are below:

You will hear: “The Veteran of your household has been identified as eligible to receive the COVID vaccine. This call is to inform you of your options in obtaining the vaccine. If this is not the correct phone number, please press 5 to end this call, all others, please listen carefully to the following options. - (The call then goes to your options)

Option 1: Press 1 if you are interested, would like to receive the COVID Vaccine and would like to be contacted to schedule an immediate appointment. After pressing Option 1 you will hear: “Thank you for your response. Our Staff will be contacting you to schedule your appointment for the COVID vaccine.” - You can press 9 to repeat this statement, if needed.

Option 2: Press 2 if you are not interested and would not like to be contacted regarding scheduling an appointment for the COVID Vaccine. - You will then hear: “Thank you for your response”.

Option 3: Press 3 if you are undecided and would like additional time prior to making a decision. - If you do press 3 we are equipped to follow up at a later date to see if you have changed your mind. No action is required by you.

Note: If you don’t choose a response after three failed calls, the VA will still attempt to reach you via mail. (Story continues below graphic.)

VA Vaccine Availability graphic (Veterans Administration of Eastern Kansas)

Special Request: This process will take several weeks/months to complete. We have all enrolled Veterans listed within the appropriate risk and age categories. They have already called and taken care of thousands through this process in just a few weeks. The VA asks for your patience and that you do NOT contact them directly for scheduling the vaccine. The VA will contact you. They must keep phone lines open for medical staff to manage the day to day operations addressing all other healthcare needs and for Veterans to effectively schedule their routine care.

