TPD arrests two following narcotics search warrant

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Police Department has two people in custody after a search warrant was conducted on Friday.

The Topeka Police Department says on Friday, Jan. 22, members of its Narcotics Unit and the Shawnee County Drug Task Force served a search warrant in the 2800 block of SE Illinois Ave. related to an ongoing investigation.

According to TPD, while conducting the search warrant, officers found methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia and an environment unsafe for children.

TPD said, as a result, Joshua McGarity, 24, and Darrell Levi, 46, both of Topeka, were taken to the Shawnee County Department of Corrections for the following charges:

McGarity: Possession of marijuana with the intent of distribution Aggravated child endangerment; reckless situation Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent

Levi: Possession of methamphetamine with the intent of distribution within 1,000 feet of a school Possession of drug paraphernalia with intent Aggravated child endangerment; reckless situation Failure to have a drug tax stamp for a controlled substance



TPD said anyone with information related to the case should email telltpd@topeka.org or contact the Topeka Police Criminal Investigation Bureau at 785-368-9400. It said anonymous tips can also be made by calling the Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-234-0007 or online.

