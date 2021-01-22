Topeka Public Schools to allow spectators at sporting events

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Public Schools Board voted at Thursday’s meeting to allow spectators at sporting events.

Each student participating in the event will be allowed two adult spectators. They will be spaced out in the stands and required to wear masks. TPS was previously prohibiting spectators completely.

Spectators will only be allowed for students from the host school.

