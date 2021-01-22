Topeka Presbyterian Manor reports COVID-19 death

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Presbyterian Manor officials on Friday morning said a resident at the facility’s independent living unit who previously tested positive for COVID-19 has died.

The facility, at 4712 S.W. 6th Ave., has reported 14 coronavirus-related deaths, according to WIBW records.

On Jan. 7, Topeka Presbyterian Manor announced two other residents of the independent living area of the facility had died, making the 12th and 13th people who were lost to the coronavirus.

Topeka Presbyterian Manor officials on Friday said the facility’s bi-weekly surveillance testing has been completed. The results indicated no new positive COVID-19 cases were detected.

Testing will resume next week, Topeka Presbyterian Manor officials said. Additionally, tests will be administered in the meantime to any resident or employee with COVID-19 symptoms.

Heather Pilkinton, executive director of Topeka Presbyterian Manor, said in a news release that the facility remains “vigilant in the face of the ongoing pandemic,”

