Topeka Police set next testing date for recruit applicants

(EYE ON NE KS) - The Topeka Police Dept. is looking to fill the ranks.

Their next testing date for recruit applicants is Feb. 5. Sgts. Vidal Campos and Matt Cobb visited Eye on Northeast Kansas to explain how it works, and what they’re looking for.

Sgt. Campos explained there is a written test, covering math, grammar, reading, and writing. It is followed by a physical agility test, with applicants required to complete a timed course.

Sgt. Cobb said Topeka Police officers start out making $22.97 an hour. He said successful recruits receive about 18 months of training.

Listen the interview for further details. To register for the testing, visit www.topeka.org/tpd and click “apply to be a police officer.”

