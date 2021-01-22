Topeka man shares seriousness of struggle fighting COVID-19

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - It’s true that of the more than 260,000 Kansans who’ve tested positive for COVID-19, most have survived. But for many of them, it wasn’t easy, and doctors are still learning what effects might linger longer-term.

As CEO of Topeka’s Capper Foundation, Jim Leiker sees people overcoming challenges every day.

“The attitude of, ‘I’m going to take this on, and do my best, and try to make progress’ - and they do that all the time,” Leiker said.

These days, he has a new found appreciation for the hard work it takes. Leiker is recovering from COVID-19.

“You feel at times like, ‘I’m making progress. I can go for a little walk,’ and you go for a little walk and you’re sucking air just to breath,” he said. “It was actually terrifying at times.”

It started as fatigue and a dry cough in mid-December. A first test came back negative. A few days later, he was positive. The day after Christmas, he went for a treatment.

“When I got home, I started having chills and shortness of breath and didn’t look good and my wife said, ‘We need to got to the emergency room.’ My heart enzymes were going through the roof. My blood sugars were going through the roof. I had pneumonia,” he said.

Leiker spent nine days hospitalized at Stormont Vail. He says the encouragement of family, friends - and the staff - pushed him through. The virtual nurse even sent party favors and checked in for a dance New Year’s Eve to get him moving!

“It felt like I had a cheerleader in my room most of the day,” he said.

But doctors are learning full recovery from COVID takes time. Leiker is now part of Stormont’s new Enhanced Primary Care Program. A hospital case manager taught him how to monitor his oxygen and breathing at home, and a care manager uses telemedicine to check in every day.

Dr. George Wright, Stormont’s vice president for primary care services, says it’s a collaborative effort. It not only helps patients avoid feeling isolated, it also can provide any early warning of potential problems.

“There’s a list of questions and guidance, particularly revolving around shortness of breath, fever, and weakness, so that we can refer patients back to a different level of care if need be,” Dr. Wright said.

More than 450 patients have used the Enhanced Primary Care program since it started in November. It is a solution for patients, like Leiker, who may need closer monitoring but not necessarily hospital care, at a time when beds are full.

“We care for a lot of COVID patients, and it’s enabled us to discharge COVID patients earlier, freeing our services up in the acute care hospital,” Dr. Wright said.

As grateful as he was for the care, Leiker still was happy for the chance to go home.

“One of my strengths is not patience,” Leiker said. “I try, but I’m ready to get on with things!”

He did make one trip back to the hospital this week, though. He delivered a basket of treats, along with a personal thank you to the nurses and team members he says saved his life.

Stormont’s Chief Nursing Officer Carol Perry, RN, told Leiker it meant a lot “for them to get to see you, and to see that you’re doing better, and to let them know how much it matters.”

While he’s on the road to recovery, he hopes those who hear his story take the steps needed - masks, distancing, hand washing - to hopefully avoid the same path.

“It is very serious, so please take it serious and it can kill you,” Leiker said. “I’m still struggling with my breathing a little bit, but life is good. I am blessed.”

