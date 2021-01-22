Stormont Vail updates its Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccination plan

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Stormont Vail Health has updated its COVID-19 vaccination distribution plan for those in Phase 2.

Stormont Vail Health says it will begin to invite patients that are 65 and older to schedule their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said due to a limited amount of vaccines, it will take time to provide the vaccine to everyone that is eligible. The most up to date information regarding the vaccine can be found through its resources list. It said it will be reaching out to eligible patients.

According to the health network, under the direction of the Shawnee County Health Department, it will vaccinate patients aged 65 or older. It said those patients will be emailed with their registered email on file and will be asked to provide identification upon arrival at the Stormont Vail Health COVID-19 Vaccine Clinic to ensure that they meet the age requirement within Phase 2.

Stormont Vail said appointments for first dose vaccines will start on Monday, Jan. 25. It said those eligible are required to have a scheduled appointment to get the vaccine. Eligible patients that are unable to secure an appointment in the first round of scheduling can join the “End of Day Walk-Up Waiting Line” by arriving at the Stormont Vail Events Center no earlier than 2:30 p.m. on Monday, Jan. 25 and Tuesday, Jan. 26. It said while there is no guarantee that doses will be available, it anticipates being able to provide up to 10 more COVID-19 vaccines due to unused doses at the end of the day.

According to Stormont Vail, the COVID-19 vaccine is provided to patients for free. It said an administration fee is billed to the patient’s insurance and financial assistance is available for those that are uninsured.

Stormont Vail said face masks are required at the Vaccine Clinic and those that need to request a mask accommodation can contact the Stormont Vail Patient Experience department at 785-354-6277 or email PatientExperience@StormontVail.org. It said documentation will be required for the patient’s provider.

To access the Stormont Vail Health COVID-19 vaccination resources list, click here.

