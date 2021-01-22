Shawnee Co. sees high interest for COVID-19 vaccine

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As phase two of vaccine distribution kicks off, Shawnee Co. health officials report more than 12,000 people expressed interest in getting a dose.

600 organizations representing more than 25,000 people have also filled out the health department’s survey.

According to Shawnee Co. Interim Health Officer Dr. Dennis Cooley, people over 65 and first responders will receive early priority in phase two.

“The number of individuals that we and our community partners are going to be able to immunize really depends on the amount of vaccine we receive weekly from KDHE and right now, to be honest, it’s not large amounts,” he said at the Health Department’s virtual news conference Thursday.

“I want everyone to understand that we plan on providing the vaccine to everybody in phase 2 so please have some patience and we will do this as fast as we can.”

Cooley said vaccine distribution strategies will vary from county to county.

“Counties in the state will be doing phase two differently, that’s going to be based on population and population that want the vaccine throughout the state it’s going to depend on the amount of vaccine they receive and that’s also going to depend on what vaccines they have in their county,” he said.

“The counties are going to be different and I hope people are going to understand that counties will move through phase two differently than other counties.”

Cooley said vaccine rollout will take time, so continue to take the virus seriously even if there’s a temptation to celebrate the Chiefs on the Run It Back Tour.

“I think we have to remember that these have the potential to be super spreader events and I hope that everybody will follow the mitigation as best as we can,” he said.

“I would hate for us to be making headway by making some trends downward with our cases and then Superbowl comes around and we’re right back to where we were.”

The Shawnee Co. Health Department is hosting a vaccination clinic for first responders and law enforcement Friday at Agriculture Hall. Appointments are required.

