Senators Marshall, Moran and colleagues introduce legislation to authorize continued construction of Keystone XL Pipeline

(KGWN)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 12:09 PM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall, along with several of their Republican colleagues, have introduced legislation to authorize continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline.

The proposed pipeline, which would run from Alberta, Canada to Texas, has been the subject of debate for over 10 years. Its development was halted in 2015 when President Obama denied energy company TransCanada a permit to approve the pipeline. Two years later, President Trump overturned that order; however, President Biden signed an executive order revoking the permit for the pipeline’s construction on his first day in office.

“Canceling the Keystone XL Pipeline will cost our country thousands of jobs, raise energy prices and make us more dependent on foreign countries to supply our energy,” said Senator Moran. “At a time when our economy and communities are hurting due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we should be focusing on sending people back to work not taking their jobs away.”

Supporters of the pipeline say it will help provide jobs to people all over the country. Opponents say it’s harmful to the environment and the health of people living nearby.

