Semi crash closes K-4 highway early Friday west of Topeka

No serious injuries were reported when a semi-crashed early Friday in the 9200 block of S.W. K-4 highway just west of Topeka.(Gray Media)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:53 AM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi crash has shut down K-4 highway early Friday just west of Topeka.

The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 9200 block of S.W. K-4 highway, about a mile west of Auburn Road.

The semi was blocking both lanes of the two-lane highway, authorities said.

No injuries were reported as of 5:50 a.m.

Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies were redirecting traffic around the crash scene.

Check wibw.com for more details as they become available.

