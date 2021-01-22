Semi crash closes K-4 highway early Friday west of Topeka
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A semi crash has shut down K-4 highway early Friday just west of Topeka.
The crash was reported around 5:30 a.m. Friday in the 9200 block of S.W. K-4 highway, about a mile west of Auburn Road.
The semi was blocking both lanes of the two-lane highway, authorities said.
No injuries were reported as of 5:50 a.m.
Shawnee County sheriff’s deputies were redirecting traffic around the crash scene.
