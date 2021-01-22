Advertisement

Rolling Hills Zoo receives new snow leopard

Sherman the snow leopard
Sherman the snow leopard(Rolling Hills Zoo)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 1:46 PM CST|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rolling Hills Zoo has received a new snow leopard!

The zoo is happy to announce the arrival of Sherman the snow leopard from Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York.

Sherman is 18 months old and is described as “friendly, outgoing and playfully curious.” He loves toys, boxes and rope knots.

Since the age of six months, he has been taught how to sit, stand up, lie down and line up for exams and injections.

Snow leopards are an endangered species, with only about 4,000 to 6,000 left in the wild. Rolling Hills Zoo is a participant in the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan to continue research on snow leopards in order to save the species from extinction.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Latest News

K-4 highway open to traffic again after early-morning crash on Friday closes road
COVID-19
Kansas sees just over 3,200 new cases of COVID-19
VA Eastern Kansas prepares to give veterans COVID-19 vaccines
30808037 - bartender is stirring cocktails on bar counter
KS Legislature sending Cocktails to Go extension bill to Governor’s Desk for signature