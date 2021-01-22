Rolling Hills Zoo receives new snow leopard

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Rolling Hills Zoo has received a new snow leopard!

The zoo is happy to announce the arrival of Sherman the snow leopard from Seneca Park Zoo in Rochester, New York.

Sherman is 18 months old and is described as “friendly, outgoing and playfully curious.” He loves toys, boxes and rope knots.

Since the age of six months, he has been taught how to sit, stand up, lie down and line up for exams and injections.

Snow leopards are an endangered species, with only about 4,000 to 6,000 left in the wild. Rolling Hills Zoo is a participant in the Association of Zoos & Aquarium’s Snow Leopard Species Survival Plan to continue research on snow leopards in order to save the species from extinction.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.