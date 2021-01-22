Riley County starts Phase Two of COVID-19 vaccine administration

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The demand for vaccines backed up traffic Thursday in Riley County. The Health Department started Phase Two of COVID-19 vaccinations with people age 65 and over.

With phase two underway, Riley County Health officials planned to administer two thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccine Thursday.

“This felt really good to get to do this, and it is all dependent on how much vaccine you have available, so every county is different.” Riley County Health Department, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

Pat Collins was among the 700 people over age 65 contacted to be among the first seniors in phase 2 to get their first dose.

“I think it’s going to help the whole thing, so, it’s been needed, they rushed it through, and I think it’s important everybody tries to get it.” Riley County resident, Patrick R. Collins says.

Riley County law enforcement officers also were given top priority Thursday.

“It’s actually pretty exciting that, to be able to have the opportunity to get my first vaccine for my safety and obviously for my family and my coworkers.” Riley County Police Department, Sergeant Ryan Doehling says.

Thirteen hundred doses will go to first responders - and healthcare workers who were not vaccinated in the first round, or those who are scheduled to receive their second dose.

“The last thing that we want to do is get the virus and transmit it to people that we…we are serving on a daily basis.” Riley County Police Department, Lieutenant Tim Shuck says.

Riley County residents interested in a vaccine should complete the health department’s online survey -- we have that link under ‘COVID-19 Resources.’

Health officials also are working on solutions to improve traffic flow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.