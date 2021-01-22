Advertisement

Riley County starts Phase Two of COVID-19 vaccine administration

Caption
By Becky Goff
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:59 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The demand for vaccines backed up traffic Thursday in Riley County. The Health Department started Phase Two of COVID-19 vaccinations with people age 65 and over.

With phase two underway, Riley County Health officials planned to administer two thousand doses of Covid-19 vaccine Thursday.

“This felt really good to get to do this, and it is all dependent on how much vaccine you have available, so every county is different.” Riley County Health Department, Local Health Officer, Julie Gibbs says.

Pat Collins was among the 700 people over age 65 contacted to be among the first seniors in phase 2 to get their first dose.

“I think it’s going to help the whole thing, so, it’s been needed, they rushed it through, and I think it’s important everybody tries to get it.” Riley County resident, Patrick R. Collins says.

Riley County law enforcement officers also were given top priority Thursday.

“It’s actually pretty exciting that, to be able to have the opportunity to get my first vaccine for my safety and obviously for my family and my coworkers.” Riley County Police Department, Sergeant Ryan Doehling says.

Thirteen hundred doses will go to first responders - and healthcare workers who were not vaccinated in the first round, or those who are scheduled to receive their second dose.

“The last thing that we want to do is get the virus and transmit it to people that we…we are serving on a daily basis.” Riley County Police Department, Lieutenant Tim Shuck says.

Riley County residents interested in a vaccine should complete the health department’s online survey -- we have that link under ‘COVID-19 Resources.’

Health officials also are working on solutions to improve traffic flow.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
COVID-19 Resources
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka

Latest News

Melissa Brunner donated a gift after winning a talent contest.
Local company donates talent show prize to Capper Foundation
KPZ: Topeka High 61, Emporia 45 (Girls)
Topeka Public Schools to allow spectators at sporting events
Kansas state Sen. Richard Hilderbrand, R-Galena, speaks against Democratic Gov. Laura Kelly's...
GOP senators reject Kansas appeals court nominee 2nd time
Riley County moves to Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations