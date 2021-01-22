Pottawatomie Co. begins Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is starting its Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department says it is currently in the process of notifying residents who have signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, that they are scheduling appointments for the first Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics. It said as residents are required to have an appointment to get the vaccine, it is not advertising the time, date or location for the clinics ahead of time. Those that have signed up can expect to receive notifications for the clinics so they are able to schedule an appointment.

According to PCHD, those interested in getting the vaccine, but have not yet signed up for the contact list, can sign up online or by calling 785-457-1432. It said the signup list puts residents on a list of those interested in receiving the vaccine and once the clinics are scheduled, those who qualify for the vaccine under the active Phase will be notified of a date and time of the clinic and will be able to schedule an appointment.

PCHD said it is also looking for volunteers to help in the clinics. It said if residents have time and would like to help, they can signup as a volunteer with Pottawatomie County Emergency Management at 785-457-3588, or by filling out an online form.

To sign up for the countywide COVID-19 vaccination list, click here.

To sign up to be a volunteer for the vaccine clinics online, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.