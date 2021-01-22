Advertisement

Pottawatomie Co. begins Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics

(KOSA)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 3:50 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POTTAWATOMIE CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Pottawatomie County is starting its Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics.

The Pottawatomie County Health Department says it is currently in the process of notifying residents who have signed up to receive the COVID-19 vaccine, that they are scheduling appointments for the first Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine clinics. It said as residents are required to have an appointment to get the vaccine, it is not advertising the time, date or location for the clinics ahead of time. Those that have signed up can expect to receive notifications for the clinics so they are able to schedule an appointment.

According to PCHD, those interested in getting the vaccine, but have not yet signed up for the contact list, can sign up online or by calling 785-457-1432. It said the signup list puts residents on a list of those interested in receiving the vaccine and once the clinics are scheduled, those who qualify for the vaccine under the active Phase will be notified of a date and time of the clinic and will be able to schedule an appointment.

PCHD said it is also looking for volunteers to help in the clinics. It said if residents have time and would like to help, they can signup as a volunteer with Pottawatomie County Emergency Management at 785-457-3588, or by filling out an online form.

To sign up for the countywide COVID-19 vaccination list, click here.

To sign up to be a volunteer for the vaccine clinics online, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
A semi-trailer crash early Friday on S.W. K-4 highway at Hodges Road shut down both lanes of...
K-4 highway west of Topeka open again after semi crash shuts down traffic early Friday
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

TPD arrested Joshua McGarity and Darrell Levi following a narcotics search warrant on Friday.
TPD arrests two following narcotics search warrant
Live at Five
Dean of the Business School at Washburn University David Sollars on a Zoom call.
Vaccine distribution expected to stimulate economic growth in Kansas
Kansas House Select Investigating Committee moves to dismiss complaint against Rep. Coleman
Douglas County opens COVID-19 vaccine interest form