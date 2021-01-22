NFL invites health care workers to Super Bowl LV

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NFL is inviting 7,500 health care workers to Super Bowl LV as a way to thank and honor them for their heroic work throughout the pandemic.

NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, made the announcement Friday.

He said a majority of the health care workers, all of which have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, will come from hospitals and health care systems in the Tampa Bay and central Florida area.

They will receive free Super Bowl tickets and gameday experiences from the NFL.

All 32 NFL teams will also get to select vaccinated health care workers from their own communities to attend the big game.

The NFL said during the CBS broadcast of the game, they will recognize health care heroes around the country through a variety of special moments as well.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” said Goodell. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

Aside from the 7,500 health care workers, 14,500 additional fans will be in attendance with safety measures in place.

These protocols include mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, podded seating, touchless in-stadium experiences at concessions, restrooms, and security checkpoints, as well as controlled entry and exit.

The NFL said they discussed their plan with public health officials at the CDC, the Florida Department of Health, and area hospitals and health care systems to host fans and the vaccinated health care workers in a safe and responsible way.

