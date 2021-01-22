Advertisement

NFL invites health care workers to Super Bowl LV

(NBC Sports)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 9:03 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The NFL is inviting 7,500 health care workers to Super Bowl LV as a way to thank and honor them for their heroic work throughout the pandemic.

NFL Commissioner, Roger Goodell, made the announcement Friday.

He said a majority of the health care workers, all of which have received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine, will come from hospitals and health care systems in the Tampa Bay and central Florida area.

They will receive free Super Bowl tickets and gameday experiences from the NFL.

All 32 NFL teams will also get to select vaccinated health care workers from their own communities to attend the big game.

The NFL said during the CBS broadcast of the game, they will recognize health care heroes around the country through a variety of special moments as well.

“These dedicated health care workers continue to put their own lives at risk to serve others, and we owe them our ongoing gratitude,” said Goodell. “We hope in a small way that this initiative will inspire our country and recognize these true American heroes. This is also an opportunity to promote the importance of vaccination and appropriate health practices, including wearing masks in public settings.”

Aside from the 7,500 health care workers, 14,500 additional fans will be in attendance with safety measures in place.

These protocols include mandatory mask-wearing, social-distancing, podded seating, touchless in-stadium experiences at concessions, restrooms, and security checkpoints, as well as controlled entry and exit.

The NFL said they discussed their plan with public health officials at the CDC, the Florida Department of Health, and area hospitals and health care systems to host fans and the vaccinated health care workers in a safe and responsible way.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Latest News

A resident of Topeka Presbyterian Manor has died of the coronavirus, officials with the...
Topeka Presbyterian Manor reports COVID-19 death
K-State expands COVID-19 testing for students, staff
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-22-21
13 News This Morning Birthday Club/Braggin' Wall 1-22-21
A semi-trailer crash early Friday on S.W. K-4 highway at Hodges Road shut down both lanes of...
K-4 highway west of Topeka open again after semi crash shuts down traffic early Friday