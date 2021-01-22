Advertisement

Man seriously injured after Thursday crash on I-70 near downtown Topeka

A man was seriously injured after the van he was in ran out of gas and was rear-ended Thursday...
A man was seriously injured after the van he was in ran out of gas and was rear-ended Thursday afternoon on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:37 AM CST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was seriously injured Thursday afternoon when the car he was in was rear-ended after it ran out of gas on Interstate 70 near downtown Topeka, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:33 p.m. Thursday on I-70 near S.W. 1st Street.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 1994 Ford Econoline van came to a stop in the right eastbound lane of I-70 after it ran out of gas.

The Ford was then struck in the rear by a Chevrolet Colorado that also was eastbound on I-70.

The driver of the Ford, identified as Thomas A. Schmidt, 59, of Kansas, was reported seriously injured and was transported to Stormont-Vail Hospital. the patrol said Schmidt was wearing his seat belt. The patrol’s online crash log didn’t specify the city where Schmidt resides.

The driver of the Chevrolet, Vernon Earl Riddle, 51, of Lawrence, was reported uninjured. The patrol said Riddle was wearing his seat belt.

Both drivers were alone in their vehicles, the patrol said.

