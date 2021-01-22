Advertisement

Local company donates talent show prize to Capper Foundation

Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 8:59 PM CST
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - 13′s Melissa Brunner was honored to support a local organization, and pay it forward to another!

Top Teer Co-founders SJ Hazim and Conner England presented a $250 check to Capper Foundation Thursday.

Melissa chose Capper to receive a donation, as the winner of Top Teer’s virtual talent show earlier this month. People could “vote” for their winner by making donations to Top Teer. Winners earned a donation to the organization of their choice.

The Top Teer strives to foster community connections through volunteering.

“Volunteers are the backbone of a lot of different things that happen in this community, from different things that have been built, different things that get maintained,” Hazim said. “I love this choice. I have family who have been helped by Capper Foundation. Capper does so much good.”

Melissa chose Capper Foundation for their work building abilities of people with disabilities. The organization was founded 100 years ago by Senator Arthur Capper, who owned the media company that launched WIBW-TV and Radio.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

