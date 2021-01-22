Advertisement

KS Legislature sending Cocktails to Go extension bill to Governor’s Desk for signature

30808037 - bartender is stirring cocktails on bar counter(WSAW)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 11:33 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Legislature has sent a bill that would extend Cocktails To-Go to the Governor’s desk for signature.

The bill would extend Cocktails To-Go until the end of March.

The current bill, which was signed in June 2020, allows restaurants and bars to offer alcoholic beverages to go. It was set to expire on January 26, 2021.

Supporters of the bill say it helps Kansas restaurants and bars to stay afloat during the COVID-19 pandemic. Currently, 30 other states have similar orders.

