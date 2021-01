TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas has seen just over 3,200 new cases of COVID-19 since Wednesday, according to the state Department of Health and Environment.

Along with the 3,241 new cases, there were 23 additional deaths and 111 new hospitalizations across the state in the past two days. The monthly percent positive rate is 9.8.

