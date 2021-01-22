Advertisement

Kansas House Select Investigating Committee moves to dismiss complaint against Rep. Coleman

(Aaron Coleman/Facebook)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas House Select Investigating Committee has moved to dismiss a complaint filed against Representative Aaron Coleman.

Kansas Minority Leader Tom Sawyer says the Kansas House Select Investigating Committee has moved to dismiss the sexual harassment complaint against Representative Aaron Coleman on Friday, with the caveat that he be given a formal letter of warning and admonishment as well as recommendations provided by the members of the committee.

According to Sawyer, the chairman of the committee, Rep. John Barker, refused to hear testimony except from Sawyer himself.

“There were a number of folks that wanted to testify, but for reasons unknown to me, the chairman wouldn’t allow any other opportunities for additional testimony by those folks during this hearing,” said Leader Sawyer. “I am disappointed with the committee’s decision. Representative Coleman has shown time and time again that he has not learned from his mistakes. His continued presence in the Statehouse will continue to threaten the safety of legislators and Capitol staff. This is, frankly, an insult to women and victims of abuse—that someone who has admitted to harassing, abusing, and threatening their peers is allowed to serve in a position of power. I don’t believe this dismissal and issuing an informal letter of warning is enough, but I respect the committee’s decision and the due process here today.”

Sawyer said the committee will have 10 days to draft the informal letter to send to Rep. Coleman, with their recommendations.

