K-State expands COVID-19 testing for students, staff

(kwch)
By Alyssa Willetts
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:49 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas State University is expanding its COVID-19 testing for the spring semester.

Tuesday, January 26th Lafene Health Center on the Manhattan campus will begin offering free tests to make it more convenient for students, faculty, and staff.

The new testing clinic will be open from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. and from 1 p.m. to 4:40 p.m. Monday through Friday.

It’s located on the lower level of the health center, with the entrance on the southwest corner of the building.

The Manhattan campus also has testing sites in four other locations:

  • 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Tuesdays in the Meadowlark Room/Room 262 at Kramer Dining Center.
  • 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Wednesdays in Room 101H at the Chester E. Peters Recreation Complex.
  • 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Thursdays on the southwest first floor of Derby Dining Center.
  • 11 a.m.–2 p.m. Fridays in the Bluemont Room at the K-State Student Union.

Appointments can be made on the myLafene+ patient portal or by calling (785) 532-6544.

