Gov. Laura Kelly to join Kansas Farm Bureau for fireside chat

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will join Kansas Farm Bureau for a fireside chat on Saturday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will join Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts and Kansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam on Saturday at noon for a virtual fireside chat to discuss agricultural issues in Kansas.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.