Gov. Laura Kelly to join Kansas Farm Bureau for fireside chat

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 5:10 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly will join Kansas Farm Bureau for a fireside chat on Saturday.

Governor Laura Kelly says she will join Kansas Farm Bureau President Rich Felts and Kansas Department of Agriculture Secretary Mike Beam on Saturday at noon for a virtual fireside chat to discuss agricultural issues in Kansas.

A new church is headed to Gage Center
