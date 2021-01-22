Gov. Kelly and Dr. Norman encouraged going to Phase Two

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly and Kansas Department of Health and Environment Secretary Dr. Lee Norman are encouraged with President Joe Biden’s vaccine roll-out plan.

They said, as of Thursday at her weekly news conference, more than 111,000 Kansans have been vaccinated against the virus. That comes out to just under 4% of the state. The biggest problem, they said, being the supply coming into the state.

Thursday morning, President Joe Biden invoked the defense production act to increase vaccine production. Kelly is hoping that will help the state’s vaccine distribution.

“The response to this kind of emergency really does need to be driven from the federal government down to the state’s governments and then are working with local governments like any other emergency of this magnitude,” she said. “The number of Kansas that are now eligible for vaccines has skyrocketed and we need a like number of vaccines coming into the states to take care of everybody.”

A WalletHub study ranked Kansas in the bottom ten states, #42, for safety during the COVID-19 pandemic looking at things like transmission rates, hospitalizations and deaths, and how many people are vaccinated.

As other states are further along in their distribution plans, Kelly said it’s hard to compare apples to oranges and is confident in how the state is moving forward into phase two.

“We’re just going to move as science dictates and as circumstances dictate,” she said.

With supply limited, each county will determine how to prioritize its allotment to its residents which includes the staff and offenders in correctional facilities. Norman said they continue to work with department of corrections and county jails as they have during the pandemic.

“Every county is different. The impact that correctional facility in a particular county has had, has not been the same across counties,” he said.

Norman is also adamant the state is not storing any vaccine.

“I think it’s really important to dispel the notion that we are sequestering away, or warehousing and keeping at the state level vaccine, we are not,” he said. “We’re pushing out all the vaccine we get.”

Kelly said she is laser-focused on distributing the vaccines.

