Advertisement

Get paid to eat candy! Company looks to hire taste testers

FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."
FILE PHOTO - The Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists."(CNN Newsource)
By CNN Staff
Published: Jan. 22, 2021 at 8:32 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSISSIGAUGA, Ontario (CNN) - How would you like to have a job where you get paid to eat candy?

The company Candy Funhouse is looking for “candyologists;” which is just a fancy title for someone who’ll get paid to taste test thousands of confectionary products.

The “candyologists” will help the company pick which products will be part of the inaugural Candy Funhouse-branded candy line.

The position pays $30 per hour and is available for full-timers, part-timers or on a permanent contract basis.

Those interested in applying can do so until Feb.15.

Copyright 2021 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka, were arrested Wednesday after police...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka
Raymond Coffman was arrested and charged on Thursday for the sexual abuse of six female minors.
Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Latest News

Pictured is the Carnival Cruise Line ship Carnival Sunshine near Grand Cayman in 2013.
Carnival Cruise Line cancels trips through April
NFL invites health care workers to Super Bowl LV
A resident of Topeka Presbyterian Manor has died of the coronavirus, officials with the...
Topeka Presbyterian Manor reports COVID-19 death
K-State expands COVID-19 testing for students, staff