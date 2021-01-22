Geary Co. to begin vaccinating Phase 2 residents

GEARY CO., Kan. (WIBW) - Geary County has received 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine to begin vaccinating residents that fall within the Phase 2 vaccination guidelines.

Geary County Emergency Management Services says the Geary County Health Department is now receiving limited amounts of the COVID-19 vaccine. It said it has a planning team composed of representatives from Emergency Management, the Health Department, the Geary County Community Hospital and Konza Prairie Community Health. The planning team met early on Friday to prioritize those eligible in Phase 2 that want to get the vaccine it said.

According to Emergency Management, only 300 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine have been received in the county so far for Phase 2.

GCEMS said as the county begins to move into Phase 2, it has started to work with local organizations categorized by the state as high-contact Critical Workers. It said this category includes law enforcement, firefighters, community corrections, USD 475 employees and those 65-years and older.

According to the county, it is getting the Moderna vaccine, which comes in 10 dose vials. It said once the vaccine is thawed and a vial is used, it must use all ten doses within six hours. Because of this, it said it is scheduling residents to ensure it uses all the vaccines to prevent any from being wasted. It said it has started a backup list of residents who can respond at any moment to receive the vaccine in the event that someone does not show up, or if it gets more than ten doses out of a vial.

GCEMS said it knows that residents are eager to receive the vaccine and it is working to make sure that everyone has a chance to get the vaccine as soon as possible. It said when the county starts to get more than a couple hundred doses of the vaccine per week, it will begin the next phase of opening up vaccinations for larger groups in a place that can accommodate several hundred people at once. Planning will continue for potential mass vaccination locations, it said, should it get the amount of vaccine that is needed for the county.

The county said it encourages residents that wish to get the vaccine to be patient with it and to sign up locally. It said this can be done on the Geary County Health Department Facebook page or the Geary County website under the COVID-19 page.

To visit the Geary County website, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.