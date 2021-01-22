Douglas County opens COVID-19 vaccine interest form

LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - Douglas County has opened a COVID-19 vaccination interest form to help residents sign up.

Douglas County says it has entered Phase 2 of COVID-19 vaccinations and residents can now complete a survey that will indicate their interest in receiving the vaccine and how they want to be notified when it becomes available to their vaccination phase. It said residents will then be notified when appointments become available with instructions about how to sign up.

According to the County, Phase 2 includes those 65 and older, among others. A complete list can be found here. It said the interest form will help identify residents that qualify for future phases as well.

The County said completing the survey does not create an appointment or reserve a vaccine, but it will help planners identify which phase individuals qualify for and help streamline the notification and scheduling process as more doses become available.

According to the County, it has scheduled one public drive-thru clinic on Jan. 29, for those 65 and older. It said based on available doses, the clinic has a capacity of 960 appointments, and when opened to the public earlier in the week, those appointments were quickly filled. It said currently, it estimates that Phase 2 could include 30,000-40,000 residents in the county who would qualify for the vaccine.

“With an extremely limited supply of the vaccine right now, we realize it is frustrating for people who haven’t been able to schedule appointments for themselves or their loved ones,” said Business Systems Analyst Charlie Bryan, chair of the Vaccination Planning Unit under Unified Command. “This new form will help us identify which phase people would qualify for so that we can communicate effectively with them as doses become available for their priority group. We believe this will help with the notification process going forward.”

The County said if residents require assistance filling out the form, they should call the Senior Resource Center for Douglas County at 785-842-0543 and leave a message. It said staff will return calls during business hours as quickly as they can in the order that calls were received.

To participate in the vaccination interest survey, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.