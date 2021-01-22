A Lawrence artist uses the Earth as his canvas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) -Stan Herd created a special piece of art that was featured in Joe Biden’s virtual inaugural celebration.

Herd was asked to create a message in honor of Joe Biden and he and his team finished with 20 hours to spare.

“We had about a dozen people out there off and on-we only had about six days to finish before they gave us the green light to have it for the inauguration,” said Herd.

Herd used weed trimmers to outline the letters and then burned the inside of each block. The finished creation spelled out “America United” in big block letters. Herd hopes it will bring the country together.

“America united is a powerful statement but it is at a time where American is less united than it has ever been,” he explained.

Herd created several crop art works during the Biden-Harris presidential campaign--including a portrait of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris before election day.

Each piece of art took more than just him.

‘Earth works art is not just about me-it’s a combination of the community, farmers and students that come together to make something like this happen,” said Herd.

