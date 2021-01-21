Wednesday’s Child - Elijah

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - You could become a soccer mom - or dad - to our Wednesday’s Child this week! This is 12-year-old Elijah, and he’d love to join your team!

Elijah says soccer is his passion, and he works hard to improve his game. Someday, he’d like to “take the pitch” for a professional team. If that doesn’t work out, Elijah would like to be a police officer.

His other interests include football, Pokémon, board games, riding his bike and building Legos. He also likes to build things in school, which is why his favorite subject is science. He’s a wiz at math, too.

Missing from the equation - a loving relationship with a forever family. Elijah is hoping for parents who will spend one-on-one time with him, playing sports or board games. He thrives on structure, so a family with an established routine and clear boundaries would be best for Elijah. He also hopes they have a dog, and like to travel – he really wants to visit China!

If you’d like more information on Elijah, or any of the other kids in need of adoption, call Adopt Kansas Kids at 877-457-5430 or go to adoptkskids.org. They also feature kids on the Adopt Kansas Kids Facebook page.

