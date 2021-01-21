Advertisement

Washburn University to resume in-person classes in February

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 4:14 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Washburn University will resume in-person classes on Feb. 1.

Washburn University says it is resuming in-person classes on Feb. 1 as a result of significant improvements in community transmission. It said those indicators included a significant reduction in the number of new cases in Shawnee County. Based on this information, it said that it determined it was possible to resume in-person classes.

According to WU, Juliann Mazachek, vice president of academic affairs, made the announcement on Thursday afternoon in a notice to students, faculty and staff. It said in the message, she noted that classes will be delivered in various formats during the semester, which includes a traditional lecture format and hybrid-partial web delivery as well as those already slated for remote or online delivery.

WU said when it made its plan to begin the semester with remote delivery, the decision was made to be reviewed weekly with an eye to returning to in-person classes as soon as conditions improved. It said as before, this decision affects the WU Campus, including the Washburn School of Law. It said decisions regarding class schedules at the Washburn Institute of Technology are made separately.

