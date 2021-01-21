Advertisement

Valley Falls man arrested on charges related to meth following short car chase

The Jackson County Sheriff's Office arrested Costello on charges including possession of meth following a short car chase.(Jackson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 11:47 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
JACKSON CO., Kan. (WIBW) - A Valley Falls man has been arrested on charges related to methamphetamine after a short pursuit.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy saw a male in the Walmart Parking lot in Holton that looked to be behaving in a suspicious manner. It said the man left in a 1997 Honda passenger car and headed south of Holton on Hwy 75 allegedly at a high rate of speed.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, the deputy saw the vehicle heading east on 162nd Rd. and allegedly committing traffic violations. It said a short pursuit ensued into the City of Mayetta where the pursuit was ended. It said the driver and only occupant of the car was identified as James Michael Costello, Jr., 40, of Valley Falls.

The Sheriff’s Office said Costello was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, criminal carrying a weapon and eluding a law enforcement officer.

The Sheriff’s Office said the Mayetta Police Department helped with the incident. Costello was booked into the Jackson Co. Jail.

