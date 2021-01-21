TPD finds stolen vehicle involved in wreck at SE Fremont and Irvingham

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka Police discovered a wreck in the Hi-Crest community Wednesday evening, while searching for a stolen vehicle.

The crash happened around 8:30 p.m. at SE Fremont and Irvingham. TPD says they believe the stolen car they were searching for drove through the intersection and hit another vehicle going through it from the other street.

The stolen vehicle ended up in the yard of a home in the 3200 block of SE Fremont. Officers at the scene said two suspects, a male and female, got out of the stolen vehicle and ran away.

The people in the other vehicle declined medical assistance.

