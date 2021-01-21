Thursday forecast: A Top 10 Day, enjoy it

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - One more mild day similar to yesterday but with less wind before reality sets in tomorrow with highs more typical for January standards. After the 50s today, we get a stretch of highs in the 30s and 40s for at least a week. Precipitation also returns this weekend and continues next week with several rounds of rain and winter precipitation types however low confidence on specific details.

Despite low confidence on details of precipitation this weekend into next week, confidence is higher that impacts when it comes to winter precipitation accumulation and roads becoming hazardous via icy conditions won’t occur until at least Sunday night. This means any winter precipitation that may fall Saturday won’t have an impact on the roads other than making them wet as temperatures will be warming up above freezing during the day and most areas will remain above freezing Saturday night so black ice would be isolated if at all.

With accumulating winter precipitation and impacts on the roads increasing Sunday night at the earliest this would be too early to get too specific on how much of an impact will occur. With model differences as well will continue to fine tune the forecast in the coming days so keep checking back for updates.

The biggest uncertainty today and tomorrow will be the extent of cloud cover however don’t think it’ll have an impact on temperatures, 50s today and more seasonal tomorrow.

Remember the 8 day reflects Topeka temperatures but the sky conditions reflect the general forecast for all of northeast Kansas. Check the WIBW Weather app for more specific info at your location on what to expect especially with precipitation chances this weekend. (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid-upper 50s. Winds W/NW 5-10 mph (may be up to 20 mph in north-central KS).

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the mid 20s. Winds N around 5 mph.

Tomorrow: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s. Winds NE 5-10 mph.

This weekend is when precipitation returns: While confidence is low on the extent of precipitation, confidence is higher on precipitation type. Wintry mix and rain is possible on Saturday with rain Saturday night into Sunday. Highs in the upper 30s-low 40s Saturday with most spots in the low-mid 40s on Sunday with upper 40s possible.

Next week will bring several rounds of precipitation to the area including the potential for accumulating snow. Confidence is low on each day’s impacts but be prepared for hazardous road conditions at some point next week, even as early as Sunday night into Monday so keep checking back for updates.

Taking Action:

Take advantage of today’s 50s and lighter winds than yesterday because we won’t get this warm for at least a week.

Prepare for precipitation this weekend despite low confidence on who will actually get precipitation. Despite a wintry mix possible Saturday impacts on roads will be minimal with wet roads the main concern.

As temperatures drop below freezing Sunday night and precipitation possibly falling this will bring the first risk for icy roads. Keep checking back for updates on next week’s precipitation chances and impacts.



