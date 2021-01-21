Three arrested in Gun Garage burglary identied

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The three men arrested in the 2019 burglary of the Gun Garage have been identified.

The US Attorney’s Office confirmed that Corey Ratzloff, Zachary Gonzalez-Rook, and Quincy Bluford are in custody in connection to the incident. Each has been charged with one count of theft of a firearm from a from a federal Firearms licensees inventory. The group faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

They reportedly stole 11 guns from the Gun Garage in September 2019.

