Advertisement

Three arrested in Gun Garage burglary identied

(Source: ATF)
(Source: ATF)(WIBW)
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:06 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The three men arrested in the 2019 burglary of the Gun Garage have been identified.

The US Attorney’s Office confirmed that Corey Ratzloff, Zachary Gonzalez-Rook, and Quincy Bluford are in custody in connection to the incident. Each has been charged with one count of theft of a firearm from a from a federal Firearms licensees inventory. The group faces up to 10 years in prison and up to $250,000 in fines.

They reportedly stole 11 guns from the Gun Garage in September 2019.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

Demonstrators gather on the south side of the Kansas statehouse in response to Inauguration Day...
Inauguration Day brings handful of demonstrators to Kansas statehouse
Demonstrators gather on the south side of the Kansas statehouse in response to Inauguration Day...
Inauguration Day brings handful of demonstrators to Kansas statehouse
Douglas Co. to begin second phase of COVID-19 vaccinations
Robert Sinner
Hearing delayed for man accused of shooting teens