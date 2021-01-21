Signal replacement project to create closures on Topeka Blvd.

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A signal replacement project will create closures along Topeka Blvd.

The City of Topeka says a signal replacement project will begin the week of Jan. 25 at the intersection of 5th and Topeka Blvd. It said the project will replace the signals and make improvements to the pedestrian ramps and pushbuttons. It said the project is expected to last 6 weeks, depending on the weather.

According to the City, the project will demand the closure of the right lane in both the northbound and southbound lanes. It said sidewalk closures will fluctuate as the project progresses, so pedestrians should watch for changing conditions.

The City said pedestrians in this area should be aware that it will be closing only one corner at a time, so they should watch for other crossing opportunities to safely get across the intersection.

According to the City, drivers should note that there are a high number of pedestrians at this intersection, which is the worst in the city with the highest number of fatal and injury pedestrian crashes in the 2018 Safety Plan.

