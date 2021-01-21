Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Three men are facing charges after they purchased sexual relations.

The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office says three men are in custody and facing multiple charges, including buying sexual relations, after a human trafficking operation on Wednesday.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, on Wednesday, Jan. 21, it conducted a human trafficking operation in Topeka. It said the goal of the operation was to identify and arrest residents looking to purchase sexual relations within Shawnee Co.

The Sheriff’s Office said those arrested during the operation were identified as John R. Conley, 57, Alexand Aguilar, 36 and Aaron R. Burge, 34, all of Topeka. It said all men were arrested for the crimes of buying sexual relations and unlawful use of a communication facility.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, Aguilar was also arrested for a warrant through the City of Topeka. It said Burge was also charged with possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia and interference with law enforcement.

The Sheriff’s Office said the incidents are still under investigation.

