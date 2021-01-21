Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec to discuss Family Park at upcoming virtual Board meeting

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will discuss Family Park at its upcoming Board meeting.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it will meet for a virtual Advisory and Advocate Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will discuss a presentation on the Family Park.

To attend the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.