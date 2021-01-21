Advertisement

Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec to discuss Family Park at upcoming virtual Board meeting

(WIBW)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will discuss Family Park at its upcoming Board meeting.

Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it will meet for a virtual Advisory and Advocate Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30.

According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will discuss a presentation on the Family Park.

To attend the meeting, click here.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

(Source: The City of Manhattan)
City of Manhattan to host Commission work session
Sen. Roger Marshall was given the Friend of the Farm Bureau award for work he did in Congress.
Kansas Farm Bureau honors Sen. Roger Marshall for work done in Congress
Washburn University to resume in-person classes in February
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
Chiefs’s Bieniemy named Sporting News Coordinator of the Year