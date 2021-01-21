Shawnee Co. Parks and Rec to discuss Family Park at upcoming virtual Board meeting
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:22 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County Parks and Recreation will discuss Family Park at its upcoming Board meeting.
Shawnee County Parks and Recreation says it will meet for a virtual Advisory and Advocate Board Meeting on Tuesday, Jan. 26, at 5:30.
According to the meeting’s agenda, the board will discuss a presentation on the Family Park.
To attend the meeting, click here.
