Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center to continue counseling services

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Juvenile offenders in the Shawnee Co. Juvenile Detention Center will continue to receive services officials credit as a big form of help.

Shawnee Co. commissioners unanimously approved for the Department of Corrections (DOC) to extend its contract with Halley Counseling Services.

The company’s programs help identify juveniles likely to be a victim of a crime.

Additionally, the program assists in identifying those who are likely to resort to violence.

DOC Director Brian Cole told the commissioners the programs have continued during the pandemic and make a difference.

“This has been a very positive endeavor for us to be able to meet either virtually or with the juveniles through COVID times to be able to provide very good social services to our juvenile population,” he said.

“We’ve had very good success with this population it helps the juvenile males identify new thinking patterns, to be more positive and also to adjust with being a victim and to find other alternatives other than violence.”

Programs like Halley’s keep the DOC accredited through the American Correctional Association.

