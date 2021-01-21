Shawnee Co. DA files charges against man in summer sexual abuse of minors investigation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County District Attorney has filed charges against a man that was investigated in the summer of 2020 for the alleged sexual abuse of six minors.

Shawnee County District Attorney Mike Kagay says he has filed criminal charges against Raymond Donald Coffman connected to the sexual and physical abuse of several female minors.

According to Kagay, on July 9, 2020, law enforcement took a report from two female minors that alleged sexual and physical abuse by Coffman. He said the resulting investigation found additional allegations from other minors.

Kagay said on Thursday that after being presented with the results of the investigation, he has charged Coffman with 12 felonies and a single misdemeanor. He said those charges are as follows:

Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child under 14

Attempted Rape of Child under 14

Three counts of Aggravated Indecent Liberties with a Child between 14-16

Two counts of Abuse of a Child

Aggravated Battery

Two counts of Aggravated Assault

Two counts of Criminal Threat

Sexual Battery

Kagay said the charges involve six female minors and the alleged abuse occurred over an 11 year time period, dating as far back as 2009.

The DA confirmed that Coffman was arrested on Thursday and is being held on a $1 million bond. He said the case will now be set for a scheduling conference. He said the Topeka Police Department is handling the investigation.

Anyone with information related to these crimes should report that information to law enforcement immediately.

