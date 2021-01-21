Advertisement

Shawnee Co. community transmission scorecard down four points

Shawnee County’s COVID-19 community transmission scorecard is showing some signs of improvement.
Shawnee County’s COVID-19 community transmission scorecard is showing some signs of improvement.(wibw)
By Marissa Ventrelli
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s COVID-19 community transmission scorecard is showing some signs of improvement.

This week’s score is 19 - still in the “uncontrolled” category, but four points lower than the previous week’s score. To move out of the “uncontrolled” category, the score needs to reach at least 17.

There were 752 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, down from over 1,000 new cases the week before.

The percentage of positive tests is down by five percent and is now in the “high” category instead of “uncontrolled”.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
The Shawnee Co. Sheriff's Office arrested Alexander Aguilar, Aaron Burge and John Conley...
Shawnee Co. Sheriffs Office arrests three men for purchasing sexual relations
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
COVID-19 Resources

Latest News

(Source: The City of Manhattan)
City of Manhattan to host Commission work session
Sen. Roger Marshall was given the Friend of the Farm Bureau award for work he did in Congress.
Kansas Farm Bureau honors Sen. Roger Marshall for work done in Congress
Washburn University to resume in-person classes in February
FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2019, file photo, Kansas City Chiefs offensive coordinator Eric...
Chiefs’s Bieniemy named Sporting News Coordinator of the Year