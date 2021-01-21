Shawnee Co. community transmission scorecard down four points

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Shawnee County’s COVID-19 community transmission scorecard is showing some signs of improvement.

This week’s score is 19 - still in the “uncontrolled” category, but four points lower than the previous week’s score. To move out of the “uncontrolled” category, the score needs to reach at least 17.

There were 752 new cases of COVID-19 in the county in the past week, down from over 1,000 new cases the week before.

The percentage of positive tests is down by five percent and is now in the “high” category instead of “uncontrolled”.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.