Sens. Moran, Marshall join colleagues to call for Senate consideration of Paris Climate Agreement

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Senators Jerry Moran and Roger Marshall are joining their colleagues in calling for Senate consideration of what he calls a flawed Paris Climate Agreement.

Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) said he and Sen. Roger Marshall (R-Kan.) are joining Sens. Steve Daines (R-Mont.), Mike Crapo (R-Idaho), John Barrasso (R-Wyo.) and Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.) to introduce a Senate resolution that will call on President Joe Biden to submit the Paris Climate Agreement to the U.S. Senate for advice and consent as required by the Consitution before joining a treaty.

According to Sen. Moran, in 2016, President Obama joined the Paris Agreement without the consent of the Senate, which directly goes against the U.S. Constitution, Article II, Section 2, Clause 2, which states that the President may only enter into an international treaty provided two-thirds of the Senators present agree.

“I opposed the Obama administration’s decision to enter into the Paris climate accord without appropriate congressional input, and again, when the Trump administration pulled out of the accords, I reiterated that Congress should have a role in consenting to such agreements,” said Sen. Moran. “I urge President Biden, before he rushes our country back into the flawed Paris Agreement, to submit it to the Senate for consideration to avoid making a consequential decision that lacks input from Congress. Re-entering this agreement would be damaging to jobs in the United States at a time when we need to focus on reopening the economy and helping people return to work.”

“The Paris Agreement is a bad deal for America and a bad deal for Kansas,” said Sen. Marshall. “The deal will kill jobs and raise the price of energy, hurting Americans when many are struggling to stay on their feet. It will punish American energy providers with expensive regulations, dole out U.S. taxpayer money to foreign countries, and let China off the hook for their role as the world’s largest polluter. President Biden should submit this deal to the Senate to fulfill its constitutional role to advise and consent. American’s should always have a say in the international treaties signed by their leaders.”

Both Senators also plan to present legislation that would continue the work on the Keystone XL Pipeline.

