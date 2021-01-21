Sen. Marshall and Sen. Moran congratulate Biden and oppose Executive Orders

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Sen. Roger Marshall (R) is asking for the country to move on while Sen. Jerry Moran (R) said he was honored to witness an important moment in the country’s democracy.

That hasn’t stopped them from already speaking out against some of Joe Biden’s first decisions as the 46th President of the United States.

Marshall said, “A funeral saying goodbye to President Trump but also a wedding saying hello to newly elected President Biden.”

Both Kansas republican senators congratulated Joe Biden on his inauguration.

“I’m all-in. The president did speak a lot about unity and he talked about turning the temperature down and think that’s very much needed in Washington D.C.,” said Marshall. “It’s needed across the country.”

Moran tweeted, “The inauguration represents the orderly and peaceful transfer of power that is an enduring symbol of a government of the people, by the people and for the people. I look forward to working with my senate colleagues in this new year to create a better future for all Kansans.”

Moran also urged President Biden to work with congress on behalf of veterans, but both are opposing some of the executive orders issued not hours into his presidency.

They plan to introduce legislation authorizing the continued construction of the Keystone XL Pipeline. Currently, the Keystone Project features pipelines in Kansas -- extending 300 miles from Steele City, Nebraska south to Cushing, Oklahoma. The new Keystone XL Pipeline addition would stop at the Nebraska border.

Marshall wrote in a statement, “The focus of the new administration must be on restoring our economy to pre-COVID levels and ensuring Americans can put food on the table. Instead, President Biden has revoked the Keystone XL Pipeline, a move that will drive up the price of gas at the pump, cost thousands of jobs, crush our energy industry and put our country back on a path to dependence on foreign oil.”

The two also will join a resolution calling on Biden to submit the Paris Climate Agreement to the U.S. Senate for advice and consent before re-joining the treaty. Former President Donald Trump withdrew from it last year.

Even with those differences, Marshall said they’re ready to reach across the aisle on many other objectives.

“We’re committing to each other that we’re going to work together to further this union, to further republic to make this country better every day we can,” said Marshall.

Marshall also spoke on Trump’s impeachment, saying he has heard no timeline of a trial process and believes it to be unconstitutional. He also said he was disappointed Trump did not attend the inauguration.

