Advertisement

Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Burlingame Emily Punches

By Mitchel Summers
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 11:03 PM CST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Emily “Emmy” Punches from Burlingame. Emmy has a 3.97 GPA and is a very active member of her school.

She’s in National Honors Society (President), KAYS (President), Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America (President), Science Club, Scholar’s Bowl, Volunteers at Harvesters, and Senior Class President.

Emmy’s also a stand out athlete. She’s a 4-time state qualifier and 3-time state medalist in Cross Country, an All-League 2nd-team & All-State honorable mention basketball player and a 2-time state qualifier in the 2-mile, 1-mile and 4x800 relay in track.

She’s still undecided about what college she wants to go to, but will study in Business Administration.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 Resources
COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.

Latest News

This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Emily “Emmy” Punches from...
Scholar Athlete of the Week: Emily Punches
Kansas City Chiefs fans gather for a Super Bowl parade and rally in Kansas City, Mo.,...
Kansas City unlikely to host second parade if Chiefs win Super Bowl
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes walks on the sideline during the second half of...
Chiefs’ Mahomes practices, remains in concussion protocol
KSHSAA approves to allow more spectators at winter sports