Scholar-Athlete of the Week: Burlingame Emily Punches

BURLINGAME, Kan. (WIBW) - This week’s Kaw Valley Bank Scholar-Athlete of the Week is Emily “Emmy” Punches from Burlingame. Emmy has a 3.97 GPA and is a very active member of her school.

She’s in National Honors Society (President), KAYS (President), Student Council, Future Business Leaders of America (President), Science Club, Scholar’s Bowl, Volunteers at Harvesters, and Senior Class President.



Emmy’s also a stand out athlete. She’s a 4-time state qualifier and 3-time state medalist in Cross Country, an All-League 2nd-team & All-State honorable mention basketball player and a 2-time state qualifier in the 2-mile, 1-mile and 4x800 relay in track.



She’s still undecided about what college she wants to go to, but will study in Business Administration.

