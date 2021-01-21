Advertisement

SCHD to host virtual COVID-19 update

(Associated Press)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 10:29 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Shawnee County Health Department will update residents on the state of COVID-19 in the county.

The Shawnee County Health Department says it will be hosting a COVID-19 update at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday. It said Craig Barnes, SCHD Operations Section Chief, Dr. Roberty Kenagy, President & CEO of Stormont Vail Health, Steve Anderson, CEO of University of Kansas Health System St. Francis Campus, Dr. Cooley, Shawnee Co. Interim Health Officer, Mayor Michelle De La Isla are all scheduled to speak at the meeting.

If you cannot view our video player, click here or watch along on our Facebook Live.

