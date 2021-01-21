Advertisement

Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka

Two people were arrested Wednesday when police served a narcotics search warrant in south Topeka, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 7:03 AM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were booked into the Shawnee County Jail after Topeka police served a narcotics search warrant Wednesday on the city’s south side, authorities said.

The arrested individuals were identified as James Epps, 37, and Tia Blackford, 25, both of Topeka.

According to police Lt. Jerry Monasmith, the search warrant was served as part of an ongoing investigation.

Monasmith said members of the Topeka Police Department Narcotics Unit served the search warrant in the 3800 block of S.W. Topeka Blvd.

During their search, officers located two individuals wanted on Shawnee County warrants, Monasmith said.

Both individuals were arrested and transported to the Shawnee County Jail.

• Police said Epps was booked into jail in connection with aggravated battery; battery on a law enforcement officer; and obstruction.

• Police said Blackford was booked into jail in connection with aggravated child endangerment; possession of narcotics; felony obstruction; and possession of drug paraphernalia.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation may call Shawnee County Crime Stoppers at 785-368-9400.

