Advertisement

One killed, one injured in crash during police chase in Bonner Springs

A 22-year-old Lawrence man was killed and an 18-year-old Bonner Springs woman was injured when...
A 22-year-old Lawrence man was killed and an 18-year-old Bonner Springs woman was injured when the car they were in crashed during a police chase early Wednesday in Bonner Springs, authorities said.(KXII)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 5:00 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured when the car they were in crashed during a police chase early Wednesday in Bonner Springs, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday at Loring Lane and Stillwell Road in Bonner Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Pontiac G8 was fleeing from Bonner Springs police at a high rate of speed at the of time of the crash.

The patrol said the Pontiac was eastbound on Loring Lanen when the driver lost control and the car went into a spin.

The car struck a speed limit sign, then continued in a backward direction and struck a tree.

The driver of the Pontiac, Juan Carlos Marquez, 22, of Lawrence, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Marquez wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Pontiac, Alejandra Diaz, 18, of Bonner Springs, was reported to have serious injuries and was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The patrol said Diaz wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Emporia will continue its mask mandate until Feb. 23 after action taken at Wednesday night's...
City of Emporia extends mask mandate into late February
First Alert Cold Blast
Thursday forecast: A Top 10 Day, enjoy it
Precipitation returns this weekend
One more mild day