One killed, one injured in crash during police chase in Bonner Springs

BONNER SPRINGS, Kan. (WIBW) - One person was killed and another person was injured when the car they were in crashed during a police chase early Wednesday in Bonner Springs, authorities said.

The crash was reported at 12:57 a.m. Wednesday at Loring Lane and Stillwell Road in Bonner Springs.

According to the Kansas Highway Patrol, a 2009 Pontiac G8 was fleeing from Bonner Springs police at a high rate of speed at the of time of the crash.

The patrol said the Pontiac was eastbound on Loring Lanen when the driver lost control and the car went into a spin.

The car struck a speed limit sign, then continued in a backward direction and struck a tree.

The driver of the Pontiac, Juan Carlos Marquez, 22, of Lawrence, was transported to the University of Kansas Hospital in Kansas City, Kan., where he was pronounced dead. The patrol said Marquez wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

A passenger in the Pontiac, Alejandra Diaz, 18, of Bonner Springs, was reported to have serious injuries and was transported to Overland Park Regional Medical Center. The patrol said Diaz wasn’t wearing a seat belt.

