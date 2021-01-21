Advertisement

NOTO installs art on light poles throughout district

A pair of artists completed installing eight metal artworks on light poles and other locations...
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 7:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A pair of artists completed installing eight metal artworks on light poles and other locations in North Topeka.

The metalworks by artists Michael Bradley and Larry Peters join a collection of NOTO banners featuring work from local artists. NOTO leaders say visitors will be immersed in art.

“This was the final component of a plan we developed to place art throughout the district,” said NOTO Executive Director Thomas Underwood. “The light poles feature the banners with the artsy NOTO logo, banners featuring works by area artists, and now these unique metal art pieces. Visitors cannot help but to experience an immersion in art when they come to NOTO.”

Bradley and Peters both helped develop the NOTO Arts District. The two have studio space at Studio 831 off Mission St.

