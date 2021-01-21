More than $1,200 in stolen clothing recovered in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1,200 in clothing reported stolen Tuesday morning from a Manhattan department store has been recovered, Riley County police said.

The theft was reported around 11:21 a.m. Tuesday at the Dillard’s store at 102 Manhattan Town Center.

According to Riley County police, the incident was reported after three unknown males stole multiple clothing items from the store. The estimated total loss was $1,255.

Riley County police said the items were recovered later near a doorway to the building.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

