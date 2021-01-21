Advertisement

More than $1,200 in stolen clothing recovered in Manhattan

More than $1,200 in clothing reported stolen Tuesday morning from a Manhattan department store...
More than $1,200 in clothing reported stolen Tuesday morning from a Manhattan department store has been recovered, Riley County police said.(Submitted)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:05 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - More than $1,200 in clothing reported stolen Tuesday morning from a Manhattan department store has been recovered, Riley County police said.

The theft was reported around 11:21 a.m. Tuesday at the Dillard’s store at 102 Manhattan Town Center.

According to Riley County police, the incident was reported after three unknown males stole multiple clothing items from the store. The estimated total loss was $1,255.

Riley County police said the items were recovered later near a doorway to the building.

Anyone with information may call Manhattan Riley County Crime Stoppers at 785-539-7777.

Copyright 2021 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

COVID-19 vaccine
State gives Kansas counties go-ahead for Phase 2 COVID-19 vaccine rollout
Melvin Avery, Terrance Wright and Jaquan Bridges-Alberty were arrested following a Tuesday...
Three arrested following Tuesday night traffic stop in Topeka
Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Shaun L. Bell, 30, Tanner S. Rathbun, 27, and Morgana K. Thompson, 21, all of Topeka, were...
Trio arrested after deputies respond to burglary early Wednesday north of Topeka
Terry Roberson leaves Willis-Knighton Medical Center.
Man who spent 99 days in COVID-19 ICU dies shortly after release

Latest News

Two people were arrested Wednesday when police served a narcotics search warrant in south...
Pair arrested Wednesday after police serve narcotics search warrant in south Topeka
A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle,...
Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash early Thursday in Lyon County
Emporia will continue its mask mandate until Feb. 23 after action taken at Wednesday night's...
City of Emporia extends mask mandate into late February
A 22-year-old Lawrence man was killed and an 18-year-old Bonner Springs woman was injured when...
One killed, one injured in crash during police chase in Bonner Springs