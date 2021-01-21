Advertisement

Military helicopter crash kills 3 in training exercise in NY

By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 20, 2021 at 9:05 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MENDON, N.Y. (AP) — Three National Guard members on a routine training flight have been killed in a helicopter crash in a western New York town.

The craft, a UH-60 Black Hawk medical evacuation helicopter, crashed around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday in Mendon, New York, a rural town south of Rochester.

Eric Durr, public affairs director of the New York State Division of Military and Naval Affairs, says it flew out of the Army Aviation Support Facility at Rochester International Airport, and was assigned to C Company of the 1st Battalion, 171st General Support Aviation Battalion.

The circumstances were under investigation.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Missing Emporia 2-year-old found
Topeka Mayor tests positive for COVID-19
COVID-19 Resources
Topeka to close parts of Kansas Ave.
Josuah L. Herr, 39, of Topeka. was booked into the Shawnee County Jail in connection with a...
Man booked into jail after Tuesday morning burglary, foot chase south of downtown Topeka

Latest News

Sen. Roger Marshall (R) speaking at U.S. Capitol following President Joe Biden's Inauguration....
Sen. Marshall and Sen. Moran congratulate Biden and oppose Executive Orders
Sen. Marshall and Moran combat Biden Executive Orders
Sen. Marshall and Moran combat Biden Executive Orders
A stolen vehicle stops a few feet away from a house after being involved in a wreck.
Police search for stolen vehicle suspects
13 News at 10pm
TPD responded to a wreck at SE Fremont and Irvingham
TPD finds stolen vehicle involved in wreck at SE Fremont and Irvingham