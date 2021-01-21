Advertisement

Man arrested on suspicion of DUI after rollover crash early Thursday in Lyon County

A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence following a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Thursday in Lyon County, authorities said.(Phil Anderson)
By Phil Anderson
Published: Jan. 21, 2021 at 6:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HARTFORD, Kan. (WIBW) - A man was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence while a woman was taken to an area hospital following a single-vehicle, rollover crash early Thursday in Lyon County, authorities said.

The crash was reported around 1:16 a.m. Thursday in the 1100 block of Road T. The location was about 11 miles southeast of Emporia.

According to Lyon County sheriff’s Deputy Nathan Rankin, a white 2007 Ford F-250 pickup truck was southbound in the 1100 block of Road T when the vehicle left the roadway before rolling and landing on its roof.

Crews responding to the scene found a woman trapped inside the pickup truck, while the male driver was standing near the vehicle, Rankin said.

The woman, Nicole Smith, 33, of Madison, was transported by ambulance to Newman Regional Hospital in Emporia for what were believed to be minor injuries.

The driver, Levi Lutz, 35, of Madison, was reported to have minor injuries.

Rankin said Lutz was arrested in connection with driving under the influence.

Neither Smith nor Lutz was wearing a seat belt, Rankin said.

