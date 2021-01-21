KU St. Francis to begin Phase 2 vaccinations

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus says it will begin scheduling appointments for those that apply for Phase 2 of the Kansas vaccination plan.

The University of Kansas St. Francis Campus says it continues to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to its staff and frontline healthcare workers. It said as of Jan. 19, its employee vaccination rate is at 69%.

According to St. Francis, with Kansas moving into Phase 2 of its vaccination plan, it will begin vaccinating clinic patients that are 65 years and older by appointment only on Friday, Jan. 22. It said it has established a vaccination center at its outpatient facility at 8th and Fairlawn.

St. Francis said anyone that is 65 and older and is interested in scheduling a vaccination appointment should complete the form located on its website. It said the number of appointments it is able to schedule will be determined by how many doses of the COVID-19 vaccine it receives from the Kansas Department of Health and Environment.

St. Francis said on Thursday, Jan. 21, it had 11 COVID-19 positive inpatients. It said its critical care capacity is at 100% and its medical and surgical units are at 86% capacity.

